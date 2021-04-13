Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,063 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ES. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.62.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $86.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $73.61 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.80.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.86%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

