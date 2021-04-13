Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

KSU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.76.

KSU stock opened at $263.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $122.35 and a 12-month high of $269.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.08.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $693.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.65 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.