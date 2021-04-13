Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 67,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after buying an additional 32,651 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter valued at $772,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1,831.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after buying an additional 290,339 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $96.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,467.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $68.76 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.16.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

