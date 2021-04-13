Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 45.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,967 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. First American Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. purchased a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $2,751,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $988,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.27. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

