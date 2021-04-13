Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 30th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

Oxford Lane Capital has a payout ratio of 63.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

OXLC opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.61.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.40 million during the quarter.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.