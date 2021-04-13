Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 503,669 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,240 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $38,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 532.3% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,942 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,461,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,746,000 after buying an additional 764,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $96,383,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 11,117.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,141,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,495,000 after buying an additional 1,131,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,095,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,972,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist increased their target price on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Longbow Research increased their target price on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.65.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $97.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $35.97 and a 52 week high of $97.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.88.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

