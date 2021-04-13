Origin Protocol Tops One Day Volume of $306.87 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last week, Origin Protocol has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Origin Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $2.43 or 0.00003845 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $687.29 million and approximately $306.87 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00055754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00019570 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00085724 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.84 or 0.00633957 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00032547 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00039179 BTC.

Origin Protocol Coin Profile

Origin Protocol (OGN) is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,668,411 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.