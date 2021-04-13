OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) PT Lowered to $3.75

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $4.00 to $3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on OrganiGram from $1.90 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up previously from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on OrganiGram from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.57.

OrganiGram stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.91. 763,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,492,986. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $675.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.08.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%. The company had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGI. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

