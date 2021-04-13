Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Short Interest Up 322.9% in March

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, an increase of 322.9% from the March 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,999,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock remained flat at $$0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday. 617,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,521. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13. Organicell Regenerative Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52.
About Organicell Regenerative Medicine
