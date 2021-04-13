Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Short Interest Up 322.9% in March

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, an increase of 322.9% from the March 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,999,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock remained flat at $$0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday. 617,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,521. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13. Organicell Regenerative Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52.

Get Organicell Regenerative Medicine alerts:

About Organicell Regenerative Medicine

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases. Its leading product candidate is Zofin, an acellular, biologic therapeutic derived from perinatal sources and is manufactured to retain naturally occurring microRNAs without the addition or combination of any other substance or diluent, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Organicell Regenerative Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organicell Regenerative Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.