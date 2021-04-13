Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC)

Analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 325.53% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Great Elm Capital’s FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

GECC traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $3.29. 2,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.35. Great Elm Capital has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $5.53. The company has a market cap of $77.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Great Elm Capital had a negative net margin of 98.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Great Elm Capital will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Great Elm Capital stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) by 410.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,098 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.54% of Great Elm Capital worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.