OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s (OMVKY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.74. 8,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,865. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.08 and a 200 day moving average of $39.81. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $54.09.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

