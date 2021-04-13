OLO (NYSE:OLO) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO) in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

OLO stock opened at $27.92 on Monday. OLO has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

