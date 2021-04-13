Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) will post $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the highest is $1.63. Old Dominion Freight Line reported earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year earnings of $7.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.78 to $8.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $249.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.04. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $123.50 and a fifty-two week high of $251.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

