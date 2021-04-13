Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.28

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.28 and traded as high as $6.03. Oil States International shares last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 584,036 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Get Oil States International alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 3.95.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 84.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $137.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.88 million. Analysts anticipate that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Oil States International by 21.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oil States International by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 64,740 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Oil States International by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 86,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 28,955 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Oil States International by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oil States International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Oil States International (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.