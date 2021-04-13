Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Gap Down to $16.20

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.20, but opened at $15.59. Ocular Therapeutix shares last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 3,547 shares changing hands.

OCUL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocular Therapeutix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $7.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 780.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

