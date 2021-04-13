O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Invests $204,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,590 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,943,352. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.74 and a 200 day moving average of $28.95. The company has a market capitalization of $211.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.47.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

