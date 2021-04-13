O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Buys 78,935 Shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 78,935 shares during the period. Teekay LNG Partners makes up approximately 3.6% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Teekay LNG Partners were worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TGP. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 943.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

TGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

TGP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.54. 135,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.46. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $148.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.96 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 15.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.87%.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

