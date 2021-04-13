NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $675.00 at Mizuho

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s current price.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $598.56.

NVIDIA stock opened at $608.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $532.23 and a 200-day moving average of $537.28. The company has a market capitalization of $377.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $257.00 and a 1 year high of $614.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

