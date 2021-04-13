NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 180 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $1,054,698,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in Autodesk by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 293,715 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $89,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,089 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $49,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.17.

Autodesk stock opened at $294.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The firm has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $275.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.98. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.91 and a twelve month high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

