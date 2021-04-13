NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes $129,000 Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $139.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $83.14 and a 52 week high of $148.14.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

