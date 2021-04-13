NuWave Investment Management LLC Sells 3,288 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

NuWave Investment Management LLC cut its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 67.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,434.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR stock opened at $95.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.66.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.