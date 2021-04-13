NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,296 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 776.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QSR opened at $66.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.20 and a 200-day moving average of $60.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.18 and a fifty-two week high of $68.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

In other news, CMO Fernando Machado sold 13,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $818,889.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,837.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $168,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,749,191.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 417,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,726,778. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QSR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.09.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

