NuWave Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX opened at $77.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.57. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

