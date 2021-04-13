NuWave Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

NuWave Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 74.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $1,245,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hormel Foods news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,520,856.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $302,787.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,004.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,678 shares of company stock worth $6,255,814 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

HRL stock opened at $47.03 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $43.45 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.96.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

