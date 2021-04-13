NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires 733 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 141.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

PII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Polaris from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.24.

In other Polaris news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $1,030,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,524.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 11,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $1,455,163.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,333.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 187,821 shares of company stock worth $24,733,195 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PII opened at $141.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.42 and a 1-year high of $142.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.60 and a 200-day moving average of $109.24. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 428.58 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

