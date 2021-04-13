Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 1,128.6% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE NIM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.71. 32,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,284. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIM. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 103,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 54,359 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

