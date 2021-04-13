Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 1,128.6% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE NIM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.71. 32,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,284. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
