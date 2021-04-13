Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
NIM opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.55. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $11.41.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile
