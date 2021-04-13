Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the asset manager on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.46. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08.

About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

