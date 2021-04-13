Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.70. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.19 and a 12-month high of $21.82.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

