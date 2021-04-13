Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.
Shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.70. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.19 and a 12-month high of $21.82.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile
