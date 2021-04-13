Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:JFR)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE:JFR opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $9.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average of $8.91.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 162,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $1,583,101.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $65,940.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $207,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

