Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ JCO opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.17. Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $8.79.
Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile
