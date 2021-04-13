Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ JCO opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.17. Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $8.79.

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Symphony Asset Management. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities including bonds and senior loans.

