Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Position Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXC stock opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $16.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Profile

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

