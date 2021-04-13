Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 17,048 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,048 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $11,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,523,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,899,000 after purchasing an additional 57,717 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,172,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 46,035 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 74,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 44,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,232,000 after purchasing an additional 40,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BATRK opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $31.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.80.

BATRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

