Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 563 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Credit Acceptance worth $12,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CACC. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 455,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $157,619,000 after acquiring an additional 313,568 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 108,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,462,000 after purchasing an additional 38,254 shares during the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 190,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,767,000 after purchasing an additional 28,523 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RV Capital GmbH raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. RV Capital GmbH now owns 197,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

CACC stock opened at $367.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $372.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.87. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $241.54 and a 1-year high of $539.00. The company has a current ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.59 by $0.84. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $447.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CACC. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Acceptance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.20.

In other news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 3,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.52, for a total value of $1,300,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

