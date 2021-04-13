Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 224,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BALY. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP bought a new position in Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,816,000. Standard General L.P. bought a new position in Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,212,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,238,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,920,000.

Shares of Bally’s stock opened at $60.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Bally’s Co. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $75.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -141.40 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.31.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.43 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

In other Bally’s news, Director General L.P. Standard sold 220,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $12,006,568.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen H. Capp sold 56,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $3,930,354.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,808,064.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 286,777 shares of company stock worth $16,703,543. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

