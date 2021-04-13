Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 257,517 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,469,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,517 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.48% of Oceaneering International worth $11,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OII. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 95.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

OII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Oceaneering International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.26.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 68,539 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $993,815.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,680.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OII stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 3.60. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.42.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $424.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.66 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 37.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

