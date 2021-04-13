Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) to announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Novanta’s earnings. Novanta reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novanta will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Novanta.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NOVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $134.19 on Friday. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $75.87 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.11.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,015,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,312,423.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $503,818.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,518,091.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 227,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,668,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Novanta by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 44,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,933,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

