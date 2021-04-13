Northern Trust Corp Sells 10,262 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 192,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,262 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in The Joint were worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Joint by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,313,000 after purchasing an additional 28,478 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of The Joint by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 222,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in The Joint by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in The Joint by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 24,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Joint by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The Joint Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $53.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.23 and a 200 day moving average of $30.45.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $17.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 million. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%. Equities analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Joint news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 8,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $350,621.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $106,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,504.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,611 shares of company stock worth $4,694,784 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JYNT. Zacks Investment Research cut The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on The Joint from $26.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Joint from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Joint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

