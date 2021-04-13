Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,959 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.09% of Gildan Activewear worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIL. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

GIL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Desjardins upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities lowered Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.15, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $33.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $690.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.