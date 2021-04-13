Northern Trust Corp Purchases 7,079 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VPL. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,540,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,515.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 369,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,428,000 after acquiring an additional 346,853 shares during the period. University of Maryland Foundation Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 266.6% during the 4th quarter. University of Maryland Foundation Inc. now owns 178,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 129,882 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,193,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,968,000 after purchasing an additional 96,399 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 211,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 87,985 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $82.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $84.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.80.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

