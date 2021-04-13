Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,321 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,697 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 20.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 111,582 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 722.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 12.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 60,636 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David J. Spitz sold 336,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $8,842,128.75. Also, Director Marshall Heinberg sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $291,980.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 390,424 shares of company stock valued at $10,124,648. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ECOM. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ChannelAdvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.54.

ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $25.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.02. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94. The company has a market capitalization of $765.78 million, a PE ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 0.99.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $40.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.97 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

