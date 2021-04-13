Northern Trust Corp Has $5.35 Million Holdings in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,075 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41,444 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.09% of ZIX worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ZIX by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 28,136 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ZIX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ZIX in the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ZIX by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ZIX by 256.7% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ZIX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. Zix Co. has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $10.37.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $57.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.79 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 63.79%. On average, analysts predict that Zix Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ZIX news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,837 shares in the company, valued at $635,055.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of ZIX in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

ZIX Profile

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.