Northern Trust Corp Buys New Stake in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 130,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.22% of MediaAlpha as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAX. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth $309,000.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

In related news, insider Steven Yi sold 841,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $37,564,150.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,224.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 1,860,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $85,592,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,758,801 shares of company stock worth $125,665,485 in the last 90 days.

Shares of MAX stock opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $70.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.28.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX).

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.