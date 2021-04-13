Northern Trust Corp Acquires 43,689 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 98.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,689 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,453,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,025 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 576,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,053,000 after buying an additional 280,588 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,518,000 after buying an additional 328,985 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 487,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,251,000 after acquiring an additional 236,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 407,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,966,000 after acquiring an additional 181,492 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $59.39 on Tuesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.97.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

