Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Cut to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Technologies International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ NTIC opened at $14.91 on Friday. Northern Technologies International has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $135.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average is $11.90.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Northern Technologies International had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 866.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTIC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Northern Technologies International by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Northern Technologies International by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Northern Technologies International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 35.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

