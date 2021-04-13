North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) Short Interest Down 89.2% in March

North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 89.2% from the March 15th total of 85,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

North Mountain Merger stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. North Mountain Merger has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $13.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMMC. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,066,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in North Mountain Merger during the fourth quarter worth $1,808,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in North Mountain Merger during the 4th quarter valued at $1,033,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in North Mountain Merger in the 4th quarter valued at $775,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in North Mountain Merger in the 4th quarter worth $268,000.

North Mountain Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

