Norges Bank Takes Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,513,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,994,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,110,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,101,000 after buying an additional 292,897 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,258,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,674,000 after buying an additional 115,523 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $180,167,000. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in AerCap by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,459,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,124,000 after acquiring an additional 49,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in AerCap by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,411,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,916,000 after acquiring an additional 29,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AER shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stephens upgraded AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised their target price on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen raised their target price on AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

Shares of AER opened at $61.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.31 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.98.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

