Norges Bank Takes $75.15 Million Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 295,084 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,146,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Littelfuse by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 185,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at $3,267,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

LFUS stock opened at $269.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.84, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $265.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.77. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.03 and a fifty-two week high of $287.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.40 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

In related news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $306,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.71, for a total value of $626,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 276,610 shares in the company, valued at $69,348,893.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,712 shares of company stock worth $7,163,466 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

