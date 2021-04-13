Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 1,341,740 Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,341,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $78,908,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.06% of Voya Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Motco raised its stake in Voya Financial by 6,005.6% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $66.88 on Tuesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.18.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,039.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VOYA. Citigroup upped their price target on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI downgraded Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.54.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

