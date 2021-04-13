Norges Bank Makes New Investment in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,062,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $77,711,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 576,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,143,000 after acquiring an additional 49,612 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,726,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,302,000 after purchasing an additional 26,782 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 216,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,881,000 after purchasing an additional 47,383 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,780,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,224,000 after buying an additional 846,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CONE. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.80.

CONE stock opened at $70.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.02. CyrusOne Inc. has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $86.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. Research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.